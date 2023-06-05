DAX40 on DEMO account, live charts not displaying

Hi.

Probably a newbie question for most of you, but:

Where in my demo MT account can I find the symbol for DAX40 and add it, I was only able to find GDAXlm under symbols/indices - is this the right one? - but trading with it is disabled for some reason when I add it to Market Watch. Also it just keeps showing me historical charts not live ones. What am I missing?

Thank you in advance

All the symbols are related to the broker.
And the price on the chart (quotes/datafeed) is related to the broker too.
So, you may find the broker which is proposing this symbol for traders.
 
Oh I see. But do I need a broker simply to test the software? By test I mean trading with virtual money and live charts for some time using MT5. I'm just trying to familiarize myself with MT5 before I start trading with real money. What is the best way to do that keeping in mind that I will be trading DAX40 only.

Thank you 

 
Find the broker which i proposing DAX40, look at specificatioj of this symbol (do the broker allows to trade this symbol or not),
and open demo account to be familiar with trading for example.
 
DarjanZ #: But do I need a broker simply to test the software?

Yes you do. Choose a broker allowing DAX40. Open a demo account.

 

@ DarjanZ there is maybe my stupid answers of beginner, 

when you create a MT5 demo account on the MT5 software you are allowed to trade many symbols and I think sure you will find DAX40, maybe you don't have to find a broker now if you just want to try the platform with this indice, And I know depend the broker the name can change, for example if I'm not wrong (Maybe) with [broker name removed] will find the old name DE30 mean DAX40,

