The name does not change

New comment
 

Hi, I have tried to change my name on my profile several times. But it does not change.

Even after the confirm button it says that the changes have been made successfully. But no change has been made and it displays the previous name again.

I think it's a bug. Or I do not know a point. Thank

Files:
3.png  8 kb
 

Your login on the forum (and the login to Community tab of Metatrader) is santiagocruzuz96
because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/santiagocruzuz96

So, as far as I know - your username (santiagocruzuz96) can not be change because of that.

 

As to the differences between the name and username ... my example:

You can see my name and the family name here but my username is newdigital
(I placed my name and family name on MQL5 profile many many years ago and I never changed them).
So, I have no idea about how it works now.

But I think - the best way to have your real name and family name on your posts is the following:
you can be validated as a seller here and you will have your real name on every post because of that.

New comment