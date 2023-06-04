My code can not be used in my MT5 platform

i creat a code but i can use it in my MT5 platform. 

1. If your EA can not be used in MT5 so - fix your EA, or use Freelance service to find the coder whi will fix it for you.

2. The forex market dooes not work during the weekend (and today is Sunday) so your EA will not trade.

3. Allow Autotrading in MT5 and in EA's settings:

He might be trading synthetic indices which allows him to trade during the weekend
 
Ilyass El-Araby: i creat a code but i can use it in my MT5 platform. 

According to your screenshot, you are using a very old build of MT5. It is probably a 32 bit build which is no longer supported.

Currently only 64 bit builds are supported. You need to consider upgrading your system.

