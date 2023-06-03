keep signal history while the account is removed!

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[Deleted]  

I want to withdraw remaining funds from my signal account. The broker will block and remove the account due to inactivity, While I prefer to keep it as archive in signals section.

Is there a way to keep the signal just as archive?

 

This way?


[Deleted]  
Carl Schreiber #:

This way?


I meant keep it in mq signal section.
 
Yashar Seyyedin:

I want to withdraw remaining funds from my signal account. The broker will block and remove the account due to inactivity, While I prefer to keep it as archive in signals section.

Is there a way to keep the signal just as archive?

I think it will be archived and will still be available in your private (or all) signals, if you don't delete it entirely.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I think it will be archived and will still be available in your private (or all) signals, if you don't delete it entirely.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all

Thanks. I hope it will be saved in "all" section even after account being removed by broker.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Thanks. I hope it will be saved in "all" section even after account being removed by broker.

I am not sure, please update us with any results in order to know this for future reference.

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