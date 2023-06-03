keep signal history while the account is removed!
This way?
Yashar Seyyedin:
I want to withdraw remaining funds from my signal account. The broker will block and remove the account due to inactivity, While I prefer to keep it as archive in signals section.
Is there a way to keep the signal just as archive?
I think it will be archived and will still be available in your private (or all) signals, if you don't delete it entirely.
Eleni Anna Branou #:Thanks. I hope it will be saved in "all" section even after account being removed by broker.
I think it will be archived and will still be available in your private (or all) signals, if you don't delete it entirely.
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I want to withdraw remaining funds from my signal account. The broker will block and remove the account due to inactivity, While I prefer to keep it as archive in signals section.
Is there a way to keep the signal just as archive?