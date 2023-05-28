Hello, I don't understand why it only upload one type of images
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string objName = "A"; string imgFile = "::B (1).bmp"; double distx = fix + xee*32; double disty = fix + xee*5.25; ObjectCreate(0,objName, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,TimeCurrent(),iClose(_Symbol,_Period,0)); ObjectSetString(0,objName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,imgFile); ObjectSetString(0,objName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,imgFile); ObjectSetInteger (0, objName,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,distx+100); ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,disty+100); ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
string imgFile = "::download.bmp";
I don't understand why if I load the "download" image it loads it while the other one doesn't (you can see it the other pictures from before).
I have already sent the 2 images in a zipped folder.
Also make use there are no spaces in the path.
Getting error 4802 when loading custom indicator that loads another custom indicator with iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum. (2020)
Also make use there are no spaces in the path.
Getting error 4802 when loading custom indicator that loads another custom indicator with iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum. (2020)
I think the problem is the image, I changed the name of image 1 to 2, is that possible?
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Screenshots of code removed by moderator.