Hello, I don't understand why it only upload one type of images

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Screenshots of code removed by moderator.

Files:
Images.zip  67 kb
[Deleted]  
Please don't create topics randomly in any section. It has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
[Deleted]  

If you want help with your code, then provide actual code samples or source files. Don't use screenshots.

Describe your issue in detail. We cannot read your mind.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Se vuoi aiuto con il tuo codice, fornisci campioni o file di codice effettivi. Non usare screenshot.

Descrivi il tuo problema in dettaglio. Non possiamo leggere la tua mente. 

  string objName = "A";

  string imgFile = "::B (1).bmp";
  double distx = fix + xee*32;
  double disty = fix + xee*5.25;
  
   ObjectCreate(0,objName, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,TimeCurrent(),iClose(_Symbol,_Period,0));
   ObjectSetString(0,objName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,imgFile);
   ObjectSetString(0,objName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,imgFile);

   ObjectSetInteger (0, objName,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,distx+100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,disty+100);

   ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
  string imgFile = "::download.bmp";

I don't understand why if I load the "download" image it loads it while the other one doesn't (you can see it the other pictures from before).
I have already sent the 2 images in a zipped folder.

 

Also make use there are no spaces in the path.
          Getting error 4802 when loading custom indicator that loads another custom indicator with iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum. (2020)

 
William Roeder #:

Also make use there are no spaces in the path.
          Getting error 4802 when loading custom indicator that loads another custom indicator with iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum. (2020)

I think the problem is the image, I changed the name of image 1 to 2, is that possible?

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