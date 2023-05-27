OrderHistory MT to display trade history on charts
- Recommendation as well as discussions about market products are forbidden here.
- You offer an order here, but read the rules before and may be this as well:
EA freelancer specifications: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4368
Indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4304
How to Order a Trading Robot in MQL5 and MQL4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/117
but as well: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules
advice: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/348123#comment_17627146
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- 2023.05.27
- www.mql5.com
The largest freelance service with MQL5 application developers
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am looking for Script or Indicator or Expert same like this ( https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/46668-improved-orderhistory-mq4-script-to-display-trade-history).
But this Script have some deficiency. And i need something another
I need similar tool like that Script. Only what i need it is important for me that the tool shows me: -IF I or EA open the position than the tool will shows me on the chart how much was the risk in Eur, Usd.etc.
I have found many tool like Order History shows on chart. But all of them do not show the risk IF the position closed in profit only show the profit. All shows only if closed in loss than shows only the loss. If in plus than shows only the plus numbers.
Does anybody have some thing for sale, or who can me help?