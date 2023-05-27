OrderHistory MT to display trade history on charts

Hy Guys ( I am Sorry for my English).

I am looking for Script or Indicator or Expert same like this ( https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/46668-improved-orderhistory-mq4-script-to-display-trade-history).

But this Script have some deficiency. And i need something another

I need similar tool like that Script. Only what i need it is important for me that the tool shows me: -IF I or EA open the position than the tool will shows me on the chart how much was the risk in Eur, Usd.etc.
I have found many tool like Order History shows on chart. But all of them do not show the risk IF the position closed in profit only show the profit. All shows only if closed in loss than shows only the loss. If in plus than shows only the plus numbers.

Does anybody have some thing for sale, or who can me help?
Improved OrderHistory mq4 script to display trade history on charts
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
