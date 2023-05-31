help for Partial close at the end of code the order close continue to close order i can't stop the loop
Don't just post code. Please explain your issue in detail.
I have a problem to ceck the orderselection. The orderclose function (partial)close always the operation, how can i stop like for partial close only 1 time ? i have ceck the lot but don't work
- Thomas Bolognesi: how can i stop like for partial close only 1 time ? i have ceck the lot but don't work
You also must check if you have already done it, to avoid repeated closing. Alternatives:
- Move SL to Break Even+1 before the partial close. That way, you know that you already did it.
- Set a flag in persistent storage (files, global variables w/flush)
- Open two orders initially, and close one (manually or by TP.)
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double olotnew =olot*(percentagecut/100) ; if(!OrderClose(tiket,olotnew,Bid,3,Green))Print("Fallimento nella chiusura ord");
You can't just use OrderLots()/2 because that is not a multiple of LotStep, and you can't close or have remaining less than MinLot.
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if (olot=olot)
That is not a comparison, it's an assignment and test for non-zero. What are you trying to do there?
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if(OrderSelect(tiket,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES));
Why are you selecting by ticket, when you already selected a order in the main loop?
Don't use negative logic
for(int i_hit = OrdersTotal(); i_hit >= 0; i_hit--) { Print("siamo qui"); if(!OrderSelect(i_hit, SELECT_BY_POS)) continue; if(OrderSymbol() != _Symbol) continue; if(OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber) continue;
Simplify
for(int i_hit = OrdersTotal(); i_hit >= 0; i_hit--) if( OrderSelect(i_hit, SELECT_BY_POS) && OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber && OrderSymbol() != _Symbol ){
Hi William,
Thanks for reply
2.
double olotnew =olot*(percentagecut/100) ;
i use percentagecut as input in global
3.
if (olot=olot)
i do some test but with no result obviously
My condition is open 1 order at day and i use ordersend function with money menager but i can't return the value of lot calculated for openorder ? and make comparison with it ?
i repost the code with your suggest but the Partialcut make me crazy
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Breakoutstrategy.mq4 | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "capitalgain" #property version "1.00" #property strict // int periodRSI = 14; double multiplier = 2; // input int maperiod= 50; input double stoplosspercent = 1; extern double StartTime1 = "09:00:"; extern double EndTime1 = "12:00:"; input int ncandletoceck= 4 ; //Money menagment input bool Usemoneymenagment = true ; input double RiskPercent = 1 ; input double FixedLotSize = 0.01; input bool UseBreakeven;//Use breakeven [%] input double Breakeven_value = 30; //breakeven [%] input double MinimalProfit = 10; //Minimal Profit pip input double partialclose1=50; //level to cut position in % from open price input double percentagecut= 30; //ammount to cut in % sinput string moneymenager; input string comment; input int MagicNumber; double pips; int BarsCount = 0; int digitlot ; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); pips = _Point * 10; double lotstep = MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_LOTSTEP); digitlot = (int)log10(1 / lotstep); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { double risk_money = RiskPercent * AccountBalance() / 100; double sl = 0, tp = 0, range_sl = 0; double Lots = LOTMM(_Symbol, risk_money, range_sl / _Point); Lots = Lots < MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_MINLOT) ? MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_MINLOT) : Lots; Lots = Lots > MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_MAXLOT) ? MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_MAXLOT) : Lots; Lots = NormalizeDouble(Lots, digitlot); double partialclose_1a =OrderOpenPrice()+(OrderTakeProfit()-OrderOpenPrice())*(partialclose1/100); double start_be =OrderOpenPrice()+(OrderTakeProfit()-OrderOpenPrice())*(Breakeven_value/100); int digit = (int)MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_DIGITS); //calculate the current time string CurrentTime=TimeToStr(TimeLocal(),TIME_SECONDS); string openingperiod=CurrentTime; //if definedd time period is not found.deliver-1 int EndopeningPeriodFound=StringFind(CurrentTime,openingperiod,0); //find the highest of the last x candle int HighestCandle =iHighest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_HIGH,ncandletoceck,2); //find the lowest of the last x candle int LowestCandle =iLowest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_LOW,ncandletoceck,2); //OUTPUT TIME Comment ("CURRENT tIME:",CurrentTime); if (EndopeningPeriodFound!=-1) //delete rectangle {ObjectDelete("Rectangle"); ObjectCreate("Rectangle",OBJ_RECTANGLE,0,Time[0],High[HighestCandle],Time[ncandletoceck],Low[LowestCandle]); } //Draw vertical line if (ObjectFind("vline") > -1 && ObjectFind("vline1") > -1) { ObjectDelete("vline"); ObjectDelete("vline1"); } datetime time = StrToTime(TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(), TIME_DATE) + " " + StartTime1 + ":00"); datetime time2 = StrToTime(TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(), TIME_DATE) + " " + EndTime1 + ":00"); ObjectCreate("vline",OBJ_VLINE,0,time,0); ObjectCreate("vline1",OBJ_VLINE,0,time2,0); //Plot input int Deposit=AccountBalance(); int Belance = AccountEquity(); double Growth= (AccountEquity()-Deposit)/100; double bid = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID); double ask = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_ASK); //Normalization Growth =NormalizeDouble(Growth,1); bid=NormalizeDouble(bid, _Digits); ask=NormalizeDouble(ask, _Digits); partialclose_1a = NormalizeDouble(partialclose_1a, _Digits); start_be=NormalizeDouble(start_be, _Digits); Lots = NormalizeDouble(Lots, digitlot); //Table of some info string name = "Equity"; string name2 = "Lottostart"; string name4= "Growth"; string name5 = "start_be"; string name6= "Profit"; string name3= "Cut"; { ObjectCreate(name, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet(name, OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER); ObjectSet(name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,50 ); ObjectSet(name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 30); ObjectSetText(name,"Equity $ : "+Belance, 16, "Roboto", Blue);//mostra il bilancio ObjectCreate(name4, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet(name4, OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER); ObjectSet(name4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,70 ); ObjectSet(name4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 60); ObjectSetText(name4,"Growth% : "+Growth, 16, "Roboto", Blue);//mostra il bilancio ObjectCreate(name5, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet(name5, OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER); ObjectSet(name5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,50 ); ObjectSet(name5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 90); ObjectSetText(name5,"Level to start Breakeven:"+start_be, 12, "Corbel Bold", Blue);//livello di partenza Break ObjectCreate(name6, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet(name6, OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER); ObjectSet(name6, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,60 ); ObjectSet(name6, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 120); ObjectSetText(name6,"Level to first cut % :"+partialclose_1a, 12, "Corbel Bold", Blue);//livello del primo taglio ObjectCreate(name3, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet(name3, OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER); ObjectSet(name3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,60 ); ObjectSet(name3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 150); ObjectSetText(name3,"Position Cut by % :"+percentagecut, 12, "Corbel Bold", Blue);// mostra percentual di taglio ObjectCreate(name2, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet(name2, OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER); ObjectSet(name2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,60 ); ObjectSet(name2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 180); ObjectSetText(name2,"Lottostart:"+Lots, 12, "Corbel Bold", Blue);// mostra percentual di taglio } //MODIFY ORDER double otp = OrderTakeProfit(), osl = OrderStopLoss(), ocp = OrderClosePrice(), oop = OrderOpenPrice(), lots=OrderLots(); int tiket=OrderTicket(); int type =OrderType(); double addtobreak = MinimalProfit*pips ; double newsl = oop+addtobreak; double olotnew =lots*(percentagecut/100) ; olotnew=NormalizeDouble(olotnew,digitlot); if ( OrdersTotal()>0) { if(OrderSelect(0, SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) {Print("Unable to Select the order");} if(bid>start_be&&osl<oop) { (OrderModify(tiket,oop,newsl,otp,0)); { Print("order modify correct"); } Print(" modify error"+GetLastError()); } if (ask>=partialclose_1a&&osl>oop) { if(OrderClose(OrderTicket(),olotnew,ocp,3,Green)); {Print("Pos ",tiket,"PartialClose"+lots);} } Print("False go here"); } static string signal; if(OrdersTotal()<=0) if(bull(sl, tp, range_sl) &&NoTradesToday()) { if(Usemoneymenagment) { Lots = LOTMM(_Symbol, risk_money, range_sl / _Point); } Lots = Lots < MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_MINLOT) ? MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_MINLOT) : Lots; Lots = Lots > MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_MAXLOT) ? MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_MAXLOT) : Lots; Lots = NormalizeDouble(Lots, digitlot); signal = "BUY " + (string)Lots; if(bar[0] != Bars) if (OrdersTotal()<=0); if(OrderSend(_Symbol, 0, Lots, Ask, 0, sl, tp, comment, MagicNumber, 0, clrBlue) > 0) { bar[0] = Bars; }; } sl = 0; tp = 0; range_sl = 0; if(OrdersTotal()<=0) if(bear(sl, tp, range_sl)&&NoTradesToday()) { if(Usemoneymenagment) { Lots = LOTMM(_Symbol, risk_money, range_sl / _Point); } Lots = Lots < MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_MINLOT) ? MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_MINLOT) : Lots; Lots = Lots > MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_MAXLOT) ? MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_MAXLOT) : Lots; Lots = NormalizeDouble(Lots, digitlot); signal = "Sell " + (string)Lots; if(bar[1] != Bars) if(OrderSend(_Symbol, 1, Lots, Bid, 0, sl, tp, comment, MagicNumber, 0, clrRed) > 0) { bar[1] = Bars; }; } } int bar[2]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool NoTradesToday() { datetime today = iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0); for(int i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) continue; if(OrderSymbol() != _Symbol) continue; if(OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber) continue; if(OrderOpenTime() >= today) return(false); } for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue; if(OrderSymbol() != _Symbol) continue; if(OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber) continue; if(OrderOpenTime() >= today) return(false); } Print("posizione chiuse :1"); return(true); } bool bull(double &sl, double &tp, double &range_sl) { // double ma= iMA(NULL,0,maperiod,0,1,0,0); double periodhighest= iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,ncandletoceck,2);//ricerca valore massimo periodhighest=MathAbs ( periodhighest ); double close = iClose(NULL, 0, 1); double close2 = iClose(NULL, 0, 2); double high= iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,1); double high2=iHigh(NULL,0,periodhighest); double open = iOpen(NULL, 0, 1); double bodyrange = MathAbs(iClose(NULL, 0, 1) - iOpen(NULL, 0, 1)); double barrange = (iHigh(NULL, 0, 1) - iLow(NULL, 0, 1)); double low1 = iLow(NULL, 0, 1); double stoploss= Ask-(Ask*stoplosspercent/100); string StartTime = StartTime1; string EndTime = EndTime1; double currentday = Day();//giorno di oggi if (OrdersTotal()==0) { Print("numero di ordini sotto lo zero BUY"); if (TimeCurrent() >= StringToTime(TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+StartTime) && TimeCurrent() < StringToTime(TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+EndTime) && close > high2 ) { range_sl = Ask - stoploss; //32 invece di 3200 tp = Ask + (range_sl * multiplier); sl = stoploss; return true; } } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool bear(double &sl, double &tp, double &range_sl) { string StartTime = StartTime1; string EndTime = EndTime1; double periodlowest= iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,8,2); int periodlowest1=MathAbs ( periodlowest ); // double ma= iMA(NULL,0,maperiod,0,1,0,0); double close = iClose(NULL, 0, 1); double open = iOpen(NULL, 0, 1); double bodyrange = MathAbs(iClose(NULL, 0, 1) - iOpen(NULL, 0, 1)); double barrange = (iHigh(NULL, 0, 1) - iLow(NULL, 0, 1)); double low = iLow(NULL, PERIOD_D1, 1); double low2 = iLow(NULL,0,periodlowest1); double stoploss= Bid+(Bid*stoplosspercent/100); if (OrdersTotal()==0) { Print("numero di ordini sotto lo zero SHORT"); if (TimeCurrent() >= StringToTime(TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+StartTime) && TimeCurrent() < StringToTime(TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+EndTime) && close < low2 ) { range_sl = stoploss - Bid ; //32 invece di 3200 tp = Bid - (range_sl * multiplier); sl = stoploss; return true; } } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double LOTMM(string sym, double uang, double sl_dis) //jarak point { if(MarketInfo(sym, MODE_TICKSIZE) <= 0) return 0; double dis = sl_dis * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT); double PointValuePerLot = MarketInfo(sym, MODE_TICKVALUE) / MarketInfo(sym, MODE_TICKSIZE); return (dis * PointValuePerLot) == 0 ? 0 : uang / (dis * PointValuePerLot); }
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I have a problem to ceck the orderselection. The orderclose function (partial)close always the operation, how can i stop like for partial close only 1 time ? i have ceck the lot but don't work