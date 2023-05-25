No hosting server is available for Pepperstone-Edge-14

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Friends,


Is this temporally and would it work tomorrow or so, or is this not supported?


JB



 
Looks like MQL service is down?
 
Zaid Arsbi #:
Looks like MQL service is down?

0.00 USD available, you can't hope to rent anything.

But it seems this server is effectively not available.


 
Alain Verleyen #:

0.00 USD available, you can't hope to rent anything.

But it seems this server is effectively not available.


Correct but also Tickmill is not, I do have one running on Tickmill, setup last month. And 0.00 available is at my mql5 account yes but I use to pay directly 
 
Try again later or tomorrow.
 

Yes, this morning there were servers available. All set.

JBN

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