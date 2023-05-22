I can’t withdraw money

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I can’t withdraw money, it’s been almost two weeks, and this prompt keeps showing up. Is this normal? I don’t get a penny for selling the EA. The customer service doesn’t reply either. The last reply was last Tuesday, almost a week ago. Is there no other way to contact such a big platform? It is always a concern when money is not withdrawn.Please answer if you have any experience. Thank you

 
Additional verification is the normal procedure for sellers.
You should contact with the service desk anyway related to it.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Additional verification is the normal procedure for sellers.
You should contact with the service desk anyway related to it.
Thank you for your answer. Do you still remember how long it takes for you? Mine has been going on for two weeks. And their response is too slow. 
 
Chen Jia Qi #:
Thank you for your answer. Do you still remember how long it takes for you? Mine has been going on for two weeks. And their response is too slow. 
I do not know ... but the service desk only can fix it (write to them).
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