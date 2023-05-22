I can’t withdraw money
Additional verification is the normal procedure for sellers.
You should contact with the service desk anyway related to it.
You should contact with the service desk anyway related to it.
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I can’t withdraw money, it’s been almost two weeks, and this prompt keeps showing up. Is this normal? I don’t get a penny for selling the EA. The customer service doesn’t reply either. The last reply was last Tuesday, almost a week ago. Is there no other way to contact such a big platform? It is always a concern when money is not withdrawn.Please answer if you have any experience. Thank you