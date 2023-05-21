Need to add an item to conrext menu in mT5
We cannot read your mind nor see your computer. Please explain in more details and show a screenshot to explain.
Hi ,
Sorry for not being specific.
Once we right-click on the MT5 chart, a context menu as depicted below would appear. I need to add an item to that menu. Is it possible?
Kindly help me!
Thanks
Not possible! You can't change the built-in functionality of the terminal application. It is propriety software and only the MetaQuotes development team can do that.
EDIT: You can however create new functionality by creating your own MQL program as an "assistant" with its own user interface, but it will not be on the right-click context menu.
Not possible! You can't change the built-in functionality of the terminal application. It is propriety software and only the MetaQuotes development team can do that.
EDIT: You can however create new functionality by creating your own MQL program as an "assistant" with its own user interface, but it will not be on the right-click context menu.
:(
Anyway, thanks for your time. :)
Not possible! You can't change the built-in functionality of the terminal application. It is propriety software and only the MetaQuotes development team can do that.
EDIT: You can however create new functionality by creating your own MQL program as an "assistant" with its own user interface, but it will not be on the right-click context menu.
Hi,
What about having it on double-click within the chart area?
Thanks
I am not sure about the "double-click", but probably yes, as I stated ...
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Hi,
Can someone help me to add a menu item to the context( menu appears on right click)?
Thanks in advance :)