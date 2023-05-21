Need to add an item to conrext menu in mT5

New comment
 

Hi,

Can someone help me to add a menu item to the context( menu appears on right click)?

Thanks in advance :)

[Deleted]  
Maringa Chandima Gunarathna: Can someone help me to add a menu item to the context( menu appears on right click)? Thanks in advance :)

We cannot read your mind nor see your computer. Please explain in more details and show a screenshot to explain.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

We cannot read your mind nor see your computer. Please explain in more details and show a screenshot to explain.

Hi ,

Sorry for not being specific.

Once we right-click on the MT5 chart, a context menu as depicted below would appear. I need to add an item to that menu. Is it possible?

Kindly help me!

Thanks

Context menu

[Deleted]  

Not possible! You can't change the built-in functionality of the terminal application. It is propriety software and only the MetaQuotes development team can do that.

EDIT: You can however create new functionality by creating your own MQL program as an "assistant" with its own user interface, but it will not be on the right-click context menu.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Not possible! You can't change the built-in functionality of the terminal application. It is propriety software and only the MetaQuotes development team can do that.

EDIT: You can however create new functionality by creating your own MQL program as an "assistant" with its own user interface, but it will not be on the right-click context menu.

:(

Anyway, thanks for your time. :)

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Not possible! You can't change the built-in functionality of the terminal application. It is propriety software and only the MetaQuotes development team can do that.

EDIT: You can however create new functionality by creating your own MQL program as an "assistant" with its own user interface, but it will not be on the right-click context menu.

Hi,

What about having it on double-click within the chart area?

Thanks

[Deleted]  
Maringa Chandima Gunarathna #: What about having it on double-click within the chart area?

I am not sure about the "double-click", but probably yes, as I stated ...

Fernando Carreiro #: You can however create new functionality by creating your own MQL program as an "assistant" with its own user interface, but it will not be on the right-click context menu.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I am not sure about the "double-click", but probably yes, as I stated ...

I'll try it out.

Thanks a lot for the support! :)

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I am not sure about the "double-click", but probably yes, as I stated ...

Hi Mr.Fernando,

Double-click thing is successful. :)

FYI

New comment