How to upload indicator to market which uses iCustom (other indicators)
Resource is the right way.
"Doesn't work" is pretty useless to help and answer you.
We can't read your mind nor see your computer! If you need help, then provide more detailed information including a screenshot of the error report. Also, we cannot help you with your code without seeing it.
Resource is the right way.
"Doesn't work" is pretty useless to help and answer you.
Thank you for your response and sorry for lack of explanation.
Here is my code : //--- Define resources
#define INDI_AS_RESOURCE #resource "\\Indicators\\Sarir\\SarirInds\\CustomSDivergence.ex5"; #resource "\\Indicators\\Sarir\\Import\\coral.ex5";
//--- create iCustom Handles
RDHD[i].Handle = iCustom(name, TimeFrame, "::\\Indicators\\Sarir\\SarirInds\\CustomSDivergence.ex5",isNotAllSymbols,INDS_MACD); CORAL[i].Handle = iCustom(name, TimeFrame, "::\\Indicators\\Sarir\\Import\\coral.ex5");
Indicator compiles correctly:
but here I face error on backtesting it during debugging:
full message of error is :
2023.05.18 11:18:52.780 2023.04.06 00:00:00 cannot load resource 'C:\Users\computername\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Indicators\Sarir\SarirInds\SFirstHidden.ex5::\Indicators\Sarir\SarirInds\CustomSDivergence.ex5'
and also I got following error from Market:
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) expert file MQL5\Sarir\SarirInds\CustomSDivergence.ex5 open error [3] expert file MQL5\Indicators\Sarir\SarirInds\CustomSDivergence.ex5 open error [3] program file Sarir\SarirInds\CustomSDivergence.ex5 read error program file Indicators\Sarir\SarirInds\CustomSDivergence.ex5 read error loading of CustomSDivergence EURUSD,H1 failed [557] 2020.05.01 00:00:00 cannot load custom indicator 'Sarir/SarirInds/CustomSDivergence.ex5' [4802] 2020.05.01 00:00:00 indicator create error test98728 (EURUSD,H1) OnInit return code is -1 cannot initialize indicator disconnected
We can't read your mind nor see your computer! If you need help, then provide more detailed information including a screenshot of the error report. Also, we cannot help you with your code without seeing it.
Sorry, I was thinking maybe a general method could be. I added detailed information on #3
- 2023.05.18
- www.mql5.com
Thank you for your response and sorry for lack of explanation.
Here is my code : //--- Define resources
//--- create iCustom Handles
Indicator compiles correctly:
but here I face error on backtesting it during debugging:
full message of error is :
and also I got following error from Market:
The name including path is too long.
Thank you,
I changed names and directories to decrease file path, but the error is still there.
#define INDI_AS_RESOURCE #resource "\\Indicators\\div.ex5"; #resource "\\Indicators\\coral.ex5";
ERROR:
2023.05.18 17:19:43.738 2023.04.06 00:00:00 cannot load resource 'C:\Users\computername\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Indicators\SFH.ex5::\Indicators\div.ex5'
#resource "\\Indicators\\Sarir\\SarirInds\\CustomSDivergence.ex5";
RDHD[i].Handle = iCustom(name, TimeFrame, "::\\Indicators\\Sarir
I've only seen: #resource "\\Indicators… iCustom("::Indicators… Try removing the backslash in iCustom.
Use the publicly released code - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
I've only seen: #resource "\\Indicators… iCustom("::Indicators… Try removing the backslash in iCustom.
Use the publicly released code - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
I've only seen: #resource "\\Indicators… iCustom("::Indicators… Try removing the backslash in iCustom.
Use the publicly released code - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
Thanks , I changed as you said, my debugging error in compoiler eliminated but I still get error from auto-check bot of mql5 market .
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) expert file MQL5\div.ex5 open error [2] expert file MQL5\Indicators\div.ex5 open error [2] program file div.ex5 read error program file Indicators\div.ex5 read error loading of div EURUSD,H1 failed [557] 2019.05.01 00:00:00 cannot load custom indicator 'div.ex5' [4802] 2019.05.01 00:00:00 indicator create error test98728 (EURUSD,H1) OnInit return code is -1 cannot initialize indicator disconnected
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