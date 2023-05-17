Debugging MQL5 code
file , function and line block indicate
file = the source code file name
function = the function or method you are in
line = line number in the source code file
Also observe it shows the call stack i.e. OnTick > calls the SELL_STOP function, this can be many levels deep depending on how many functions are called
file = the source code file name
function = the function or method you are in
line = line number in the source code file
Also observe it shows the call stack i.e. OnTick > calls the SELL_STOP function, this can be many levels deep depending on how many functions are called
thanks . What does the 1/2 behind the variable names mean ?
It means that the number is a floating point number (double/float) and not a whole number (int, long, etc.).
Also read the following ... Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
And remember, that the F1 key brings up the help documentation.
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Hey guys
I am debugging my MQL5 source code . What does the file , function and line block indicate ?