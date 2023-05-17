Leverage and buying power
There is educational thread about the leverage -
Best Leverage to trade for beginners? - Forex Leveraging: The Basics of Forex Leverage
- 2021.03.25
- www.mql5.com
As of 2013, brokers outside the u. A substantial if not leading cause is the misuse of leverage. Leverage in forex = purchase power/capital invested = $100,000/$1,000 = 100. But in the modern era leverage has been used extensively in finance and commerce
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10K account with 1:10 leverage means 100K buying power
Is this any different than a plain 100K account?
also, when brokers say they offer 1:10 leverage, how does it show in the platform or account you are using?
It means that the capital is 10K, but allowed lot size is 1.0 lot (that is usually allowed for 100K) instead of 0.1 (usually allowed for 10K)?