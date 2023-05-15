Cancelling my VPS service

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I would like to cancel my VPS subscription how do I do this?
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

My VPS was Cancelled, It was purchased yesterday, please undo cancellation or refund the funds

Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.10.10 18:04

If you cancelled your MQL5 VPS you cannot activate the same subscription again, but you can use the remaining VPS time as free minutes if you Register a Virtual Server again and you choose the free minutes as the subscription option.


 
nnebnosaj:
I would like to cancel my VPS subscription how do I do this?

Right click on your MQL5 VPS >> Cancel Hosting



Or go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps


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