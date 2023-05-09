Stop Level for Gold
Why did you start a new thread when you already have a related thread open? ... Corn min stop
If it is zero then there is no stops level for that symbol.
Also, the Stops Level is always in points (not price range), as already explained in your other thread.
If the stop level is zero, how can I set the minimum stop loss level?
If I try to open a trade manually stop price must respect a minimum distance, but I don't know how to determine it if the indicated stop level is zero.
Alberto Tortella #: If the stop level is zero, how can I set the minimum stop loss level?
If I try to open a trade manually stop price must respect a minimum distance, but I don't know how to determine it if the indicated stop level is zero.
If it is zero, then there is no minimum!!!
Read the following ... Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades
- book.mql4.com
Using your example code (in old MQL4) ...
Entry_Long = Max(Entry_Long,Ask+MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL)*Point)
However, consider using the more modern MQL4+ code in your programs instead, as it is very similar to MQL5.
- www.mql5.com
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Hi all, how can I set the minimum entry level if the stop level in the specs is zero?
I would like to write something like this to avoid error 130:
Entry_Long = Max(Entry_Long,Ask+MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL))
Thank you