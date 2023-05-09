How do I add and save an indicator to the "Favorites" ?
In the Market section here on my mql5.com account, How do I add and save an indicator to the "Favorites" ?
Select the indicator and make a right mouse click:
Hi Carl, thank you. But I am trying to add an indicator here on this site in my account to the favorite section. Please see attached.
Files:
Favorites.png 117 kb
BlackArmor #: Hi Carl, thank you. But I am trying to add an indicator here on this site in my account to the favorite section. Please see attached.
The "Favorites" on the website is for Forum threads, not market products.
Only inside the MetaTrader terminal can you classify a Market product as a favourite, to be viewed in the "Favorites" subfolder on the terminal itself.
Fernando Carreiro #:Thank you Fernando.... and I was looking for it forever. I wish the site would add this function as sometime I see a good indicator and I want to go beck to review it in a later date.
Only inside the MetaTrader terminal can you classify a Market product as a favourite, to be viewed in the "Favorites" subfolder on the terminal itself.
The "Favorites" on the website is for Forum threads, not market products.
Only inside the MetaTrader terminal can you classify a Market product as a favourite, to be viewed in the "Favorites" subfolder on the terminal itself.
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