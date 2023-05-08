disconnected VPS
Hi, is it possible to reach support on VPS somehow?
VPS is disconnected sometimes and after that my algo doesn't work
VPS is MQL5 London LD4 18: 6468664 (I use EA written on MQL4 btw, if it matters)
2023.05.08 14:56:21.988 '149.5.86.229:1950': connect failed
2023.05.08 14:56:21.988 '78687914': datacenter connecting failed [6]
2023.05.08 14:56:22.003 Connect: 149.5.86.223:443
2023.05.08 14:56:31.347 Connect: 23.100.14.36:443
2023.05.08 14:56:31.363 '78687914': connect failed [No connection]
2023.05.08 14:56:36.519 Connect: 195.88.176.133:443
Thanks
Vasily
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You can try changing to another MQL5 VPS and try again (Change Server).
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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