Where are the trading results??
Check the Trading History tab of your MT4 terminal, down in the Terminal window.
Make sure that you are logged into the same trading account in your MT4 terminal, that you want to see its trading results.
Hello Eleni,
Hope you fine. This is what I see in the History Tab.
Is that correct?
Thanks.
Nillscash.
Files:
Screenshot_n89.png 1826 kb
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MT4 Expert Advisor is trading nicely on MQL5 VPS, for almost 3 weeks now, but the trading results does not showup anywhere.
Journal and Experts showing, it is busy Buying and Selling daily.