Where are the trading results??

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MT4 Expert Advisor is  trading nicely on MQL5 VPS, for almost 3 weeks now, but the trading results does not showup  anywhere.

 Journal and Experts showing, it is busy Buying and Selling daily. 

 

Check the Trading History tab of your MT4 terminal, down in the Terminal window.

Make sure that you are logged into the same trading account in your MT4 terminal, that you want to see its trading results.

 

Hello Eleni,

Hope you fine. This is what I see in the History Tab.

Is that correct?

Thanks.

Nillscash.

Files:
Screenshot_n89.png  1826 kb
 
Nillscash #:

Hello Eleni,

Hope you fine. This is what I see in the History Tab.

Is that correct?

Thanks.

Nillscash.

You can show all history in History tab, for example:

 
Nillscash #:

Hello Eleni,

Hope you fine. This is what I see in the History Tab.

Is that correct?

Thanks.

Nillscash.

Since all your stats are 0.0, you either logged into your MT4 terminal with the wrong trading account, or you haven't showed all trading history as Sergey suggested you to do.

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