moving accounts from one VPS to another
Hans Hansson:
Hi
Is it possbile to move an account from one VPS to another?
Also how many accounts should you run on a VPS?
You can't move your trading account from one MQL5 VPS it is assgined to, to another MQL5 VPS subscription, but you can change the server it uses.
You can only run one trading account per MQL5 VPS.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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Hi
Is it possbile to move an account from one VPS to another?
Also how many accounts should you run on a VPS?