Suggestion: Cool idea for Freelance on MQL5
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It would be great that mql5 displays this kind of watermark so there's no need to repeatedly tell new customers about the rules
I hope it's easy to understand for people who haven't read the rules of the Freelance section.
😊👌
Edited by Moderator: This is a suggestion by the user for the functionality of the Freelance section.