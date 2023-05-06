Suggestion: Cool idea for Freelance on MQL5

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It would be great that mql5 displays this kind of watermark so there's no need to repeatedly tell new customers about the rules

I hope it's easy to understand for people who haven't read the rules of the Freelance section.
 
😊👌

Edited by Moderator: This is a suggestion by the user for the functionality of the Freelance section.

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