Trading Journal

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What is the best way to journal in trading ?

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Don't write in capital letters.

What do you mean?

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Ely Alsedy: What is the best way to journal in trading ?

There are many sources on the web with examples on how to maintain a trading journal.

Here is a starting point ... Tips On Keeping A Forex Trading Journal

 

whre the best place to create trading journal?

 
Slamet Aji Santoso #:

whre the best place to create trading journal?

The best place to create trading journal is the Signal service and the blogs.

Because the main rule to publish the trading journal is the following: the users should repeat your trades without asking you anything (the users should have your indicators and EAs by source codes). But if you are tradinh using Signals or publish your trades on the blogs so you do not need to disclose anything.
Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
  • www.mql5.com
Read blogs to find the latest news on various topics from all over the world — rumors about companies, country and industry reports, market analysis, latest developments in speculative trading and more. Start your own blog to share new ideas and trading achievements with the members of MQL5.community. Post interesting images and videos, enjoy unlimited possibilities!
 
Ely Alsedy:

What is the best way to journal in trading ?

[Edited by moderator]

You could also use myfxbook or notion as options to journal your trading.

 

How to create a trading journal with MetaTrader and Google Sheets 

How to create a trading journal with MetaTrader and Google Sheets

Today, in the world of trading, reducing the error and increasing the win rate is very important. Every trader needs a trading journal to improve his strategy performance. But this work requires a lot of time and precision. Imagine that this is done automatically.

How to create a trading journal with MetaTrader and Google Sheets
How to create a trading journal with MetaTrader and Google Sheets
  • www.mql5.com
Create a trading journal using MetaTrader and Google Sheets! You will learn how to sync your trading data via HTTP POST and retrieve it using HTTP requests. In the end, You have a trading journal that will help you keep track of your trades effectively and efficiently.
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