Trading Journal
Don't write in capital letters.
What do you mean?
There are many sources on the web with examples on how to maintain a trading journal.
Here is a starting point ... Tips On Keeping A Forex Trading Journal
whre the best place to create trading journal?
whre the best place to create trading journal?
Because the main rule to publish the trading journal is the following: the users should repeat your trades without asking you anything (the users should have your indicators and EAs by source codes). But if you are tradinh using Signals or publish your trades on the blogs so you do not need to disclose anything.
- www.mql5.com
What is the best way to journal in trading ?
[Edited by moderator]
You could also use myfxbook or notion as options to journal your trading.
How to create a trading journal with MetaTrader and Google Sheets
Today, in the world of trading, reducing the error and increasing the win rate is very important. Every trader needs a trading journal to improve his strategy performance. But this work requires a lot of time and precision. Imagine that this is done automatically.
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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What is the best way to journal in trading ?
[Edited by moderator]