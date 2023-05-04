Strategy Tester - Error of server

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Hello people

Can someone help me with the following error that the system is throwing when I run my robot?

Error of server. Metatrader 5 is not receiving data from "broker name"


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marcalejo123: Hello peopleCan someone help me with the following error that the system is throwing when I run my robot? Error of server. Metatrader 5 is not receiving data from "broker name"

Since this is for the Strategy Tester which does not have a separate Experts and Journal log, it is difficult to know if the text is being output by the EA itself or by the MetaTrader terminal.

Due to its "broken" English, I am inclined to believe that it is being output form the EA, and in that case, it means whatever the author intended by it. If you have the source code for it, try to search for that text, as it will help give you an idea of "why" it gives that error.

If however, it is generated by the terminal, it could mean a network problem.

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