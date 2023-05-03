Custom DLL dependencies list
Lorentzos Roussos: Created a custom DLL in visual studio , when imported the input screen shows these dependencies. These can't be hidden (apart from the dll itself) right ? its standard this way.Obviously they cannot be hidden because it requires user permission to enable DLL access. Hiding them would defeat the purpose and become a security risk.
Even the VCruntime140D ?
Fernando Carreiro #:
No exceptions!
No! What if someone were to create a malicious DLL with the same name?
The user has be able to know about it so that they can check and verify it.
No exceptions!
Makes sense .
And , if i get a calculations library , functions only in c++ and append the dll export prefix and export the dll that's all it takes (for a simple library) essentially to expose the functions to mql5 ?
(assuming primitive returns and arguments) like this for instance
int addThese(int a, int b) { return(a + b); } extern "C" _declspec(dllexport) int addThese(int a, int b) { return(a + b); }
Lorentzos Roussos #: And , if i get a calculations library , functions only in c++ and append the dll export prefix and export the dll that's all it takes (for a simple library) essentially to expose the functions to mql5 ?
(assuming primitive returns and arguments) like this for instance
Why?
If it is a C/C++ calculations library, then simply port it over to MQL. It should not be that difficult.
Fernando Carreiro #: Articles: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=DLL&module=mql5_module_articles
i'll read further thanks 😊
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Created a custom DLL in visual studio , when imported the input screen shows these dependencies
these can't be hidden (apart from the dll itself) right ? its standard this way.