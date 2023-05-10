web terminal

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When I try to use the "web terminal" I can only use the demo account, I cannot change the server to the real account, can you tell me how to use it?


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

WebTerminal not working!!???

MetaQuotes, 2021.11.11 12:23

Ask you broker please to update web terminal in their side and provide the link to you.

Now each broker have to have it own web terminal.


 
I can't find any "big name" broker that is offering this new web terminal, I have contacted a dozen
So weird
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