web terminal
When I try to use the "web terminal" I can only use the demo account, I cannot change the server to the real account, can you tell me how to use it?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaQuotes, 2021.11.11 12:23
Ask you broker please to update web terminal in their side and provide the link to you.
Now each broker have to have it own web terminal.
I can't find any "big name" broker that is offering this new web terminal, I have contacted a dozen
So weird
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