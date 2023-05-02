Hello guys! Need some information about slippage in limits orders.

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Sup everyone! My Bot working with limits orders, I use slippage, but orders is open without slippage - by best price. How I can fixed it?
Thanks.
 
A pending order becomes a market order if the price is triggered - you can't escape from this.
 
Carl Schreiber #:
A pending order becomes a market order if the price is triggered - you can't escape from this.

That mean, it doest matter what king slippage is?

 
"king slippage" ?
 
Carl Schreiber #:
"king slippage" 

Sorry, I mean kind.

 
I still don't understand. Are there different slippages? It simply means (imho) you don't get the price of your order.
 
Carl Schreiber #:
I still don't understand. Are there different slippages? It simply means (imho) you don't get the price of your order.

I mean, on limit orders, it doesn't matter which slippage you set right? Will they be executed in any case at the first available price?

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Sergei Melnikov #:I mean, on limit orders, it doesn't matter which slippage you set right? Will they be executed in any case at the first available price?
The maximum deviation/slippage setting is only effective for "instant execution" policy. It has no effect for "market execution" policy.
[Deleted]  
Sergei MelnikovSup everyone! My Bot working with limits orders, I use slippage, but orders is open without slippage - by best price. How I can fixed it?

If you want to simulate slippage in the back-tests, you have to select "Every tick based on real tick data" in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
The maximum deviation/slippage setting is only effective for "instant execution" policy. It has no effect for "market execution" policy.

Thank you for your answer!

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Sergei Melnikov #:I mean, on limit orders, it doesn't matter which slippage you set right? Will they be executed in any case at the first available price?

You can also introduce a delay so that it suffers slippage ...


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