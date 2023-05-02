Hello guys! Need some information about slippage in limits orders.
Sup everyone! My Bot working with limits orders, I use slippage, but orders is open without slippage - by best price. How I can fixed it?
Thanks.
- CTrade Buy execution price vs. Buy Stop
- Mandarine EAs mods
- Avoid Slippage without Pending Orders.
A pending order becomes a market order if the price is triggered - you can't escape from this.
Carl Schreiber #:
A pending order becomes a market order if the price is triggered - you can't escape from this.
A pending order becomes a market order if the price is triggered - you can't escape from this.
That mean, it doest matter what king slippage is?
"king slippage" ?
I still don't understand. Are there different slippages? It simply means (imho) you don't get the price of your order.
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