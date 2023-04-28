VPS Error LD4 19
Hi Alain,
Previous it was showing LD4 19 as error message but now it is showing another...Thannks
You connected Metatrader to your trading account (AVA-Real 6 broker's server) and trying to subscribe to MQL5 VPS.
But MQL5 VPS subscription is per trading account.
And the system made a message to you that there is no any VPS server at the moment to be near your AVA-Real 6 server (trading account).
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You can check it using this page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
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So, as I see - there is one MQL5 VPS server (LD4 31) to be near this your broker's server and you can subscribe to VPS from this your AVA-Real 6 broker's server.
Restart your computer and try again ...
HI Sergey,
I keep facing the same issue. It says AVA 6 can't be found.
And asking me to download MT5 when I am using MT4....
How to proceed pls ?
You can type/write Ava, and the computer will propose the server names to you:
so you scroll the page down and select your select your broker's server (select = left mouse click):
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in Metatrader: make sure that your Metatrader is connected to your trading account with/using this broker's server.
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If it is still error, so restart computer, restart Metatrader, clean temporary internet files in the browser, change internet provider from home internet to mobile internet for 5 or 10 minutes, restart your router to change IP, and so on (means: do something).
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Hi MQL5,
Good mormning.
I am trying to subscribe to the VPS for my AVA TRADE 6, but keep having this error: LD4 19.
Pls help, thanks