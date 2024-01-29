toolbox UI issue

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please help something wrong with toolbox not expanding properly 


 
ansar9h:

please help something wrong with toolbox not expanding properly 


It's a bug on Mac version when you undock it from the multi-windows view.

Dock it back.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

It's a bug on Mac version when you undock it from the multi-windows view.

Dock it back.

Well. I didn't find a way to dock it back. So that's a second bug
 
its working now thx
 

ansar9h #:
its working now thx

how did you solved it?
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