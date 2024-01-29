toolbox UI issue
ansar9h:
please help something wrong with toolbox not expanding properly
It's a bug on Mac version when you undock it from the multi-windows view.
Dock it back.
its working now thx
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please help something wrong with toolbox not expanding properly