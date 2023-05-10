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Hi all. Is there a place where I can see the source code for the history tab?
[Deleted]  
Shurik r: Hi all. Is there a place where I can see the source code for the history tab?

MetaTrader is propriety software. The source code is not publicly available. It is closed source.

However, your question is vague. Why do you need the source code for the "History tab"? Please explain in more detail.

There may be another solution if you explain your reasoning.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

MetaTrader is propriety software. The source code is not publicly available. It is closed source.

However, your question is vague. Why do you need the source code for the "History tab"? Please explain in more detail.

There may be another solution if you explain your reasoning.

Thank you.
I want to make a separate window for the history that will display data only for the actual symbol. I thought to see how it is implemented in the history tab, in order to add a filter based on this.
[Deleted]  
Shurik r #: Thank you.I want to make a separate window for the history that will display data only for the actual symbol. I thought to see how it is implemented in the history tab, in order to add a filter based on this.

It s not possible to add "tabs" to MetaTrader.

I can think of a few options:

  1. You can write MQL code to display the information in the chart area using advanced GUI techniques as explained in the Articles section:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=GUI&module=mql5_module_articles
    https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Graphics&module=mql5_module_articles

  2. You write MQL code that exports the data to an external application written in whatever language you want and presents the information in a standard Windows UI.
  3. You use the Python API to extract the information and present it as you wish similar to option 2.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It s not possible to add "tabs" to MetaTrader.

I can think of a few options:

  1. You can write MQL code to display the information in the chart area using advanced GUI techniques as explained in the Articles section:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=GUI&module=mql5_module_articles
    https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Graphics&module=mql5_module_articles

  2. You write MQL code that exports the data to an external application written in whatever language you want and presents the information in a standard Windows UI.
  3. You use the Python API to extract the information and present it as you wish similar to option 2.

Thank you. I'll see what I can do with these GUI.
 
Shurik r #:
Thank you.
I want to make a separate window for the history that will display data only for the actual symbol. I thought to see how it is implemented in the history tab, in order to add a filter based on this.

It can already be done.

Result :


 
Alain Verleyen #:

It can already be done.

Result :


thanks, found this too. I wanted to find a code for learning. but I had to write from 0 by myself, and it was more useful for learning=)
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