Martingale ea
Ehab Elkhatib: Please I need to edit this ae by the following features: 1- Take profit points double the stoploss, 2- start and close time to be added, 3- option to choose the first trade to be manual or auto, Also I have a problem when I manually close a trade the ae automatically open a doubled reverse trade
Fernando Carreiro #:Many Thanks, I'm trying
Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum, although it could happen if you are lucky. Be patient. If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community. If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free). Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Ehab Elkhatib #: Many Thanks, I'm trying
Trying at what?
The code you presented was generated and not produced by a human, so it cannot be considered a serious attempt on your part at coding it yourself.
Your two main options are learning to code, which will take a long time, or hiring someone to code it for you.
Fernando Carreiro #:
Your two main options are learning to code, which will take a long time, or hiring someone to code it for you.
Trying at what?
The code you presented was generated and not produced by a human, so it cannot be considered a serious attempt on your part at coding it yourself.
Your two main options are learning to code, which will take a long time, or hiring someone to code it for you.
Those three features above are actually very easy to add to EA (which Ehab calls "ae").
I agree with Fernando's answer.
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Please I need to edit this ea by the following features
Also I have a problem when I manually close a trade the ae automatically open a doubled reverse trade