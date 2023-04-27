Martingale ea

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Please I need to edit this ea by the following features

  1. Take profit points double the stoploss
  2. start and close time to be added
  3. option to choose the first trade to be manual or auto

Also I have a problem when I manually close a trade the ae automatically open a doubled reverse trade

Files:
reversing-martingale-ea.zip  248 kb
[Deleted]  
Ehab Elkhatib: Please I need to edit this ae by the following features: 1- Take profit points double the stoploss, 2- start and close time to be added, 3- option to choose the first trade to be manual or auto, Also I have a problem when I manually close a trade the ae automatically open a doubled reverse trade
  • Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum, although it could happen if you are lucky. Be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
    •  
    Fernando Carreiro #:
  • Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum, although it could happen if you are lucky. Be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
    • Many Thanks, I'm trying
    [Deleted]  
    Ehab Elkhatib #: Many Thanks, I'm trying

    Trying at what?

    The code you presented was generated and not produced by a human, so it cannot be considered a serious attempt on your part at coding it yourself.

    Your two main options are learning to code, which will take a long time, or hiring someone to code it for you.

     
    Fernando Carreiro #:

    Trying at what?

    The code you presented was generated and not produced by a human, so it cannot be considered a serious attempt on your part at coding it yourself.

    Your two main options are learning to code, which will take a long time, or hiring someone to code it for you.

      

    Those three features above are actually very easy to add to EA (which Ehab calls "ae").

    I agree with Fernando's answer.

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