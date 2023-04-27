From doubles to integers
- iHighest/iLowest does not return doubles.
- int o = int(Open[0] / _Point + 0.5);
- Power(10,_digits) equals 1/_Point
As requested: partial code:
// define MACD MAIN and MACD SIGNAL settings double MACDMain=iMACD(NULL,0,Fast_Ema_Period,Slow_Ema_Period,Sig_Sma_period,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0); double MACDSignal=iMACD(NULL,0,Fast_Ema_Period,Slow_Ema_Period,Sig_Sma_period,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,0); // get FAST and SLOW MA settings and values based on current and previous candles double FastMA = iMA(NULL,0,FAST_MA_Period,FAST_MA_Shift,FAST_MA_Method,FAST_MA_Price,0); // 0 = current candle double SlowMA = iMA(NULL,0,SLOW_MA_Period,SLOW_MA_Shift,SLOW_MA_Method,SLOW_MA_Price,0); double prevFastMA = iMA(NULL,0,FAST_MA_Period,FAST_MA_Shift,FAST_MA_Method,FAST_MA_Price,1); // 1 = previous candle double prevSlowMA = iMA(NULL,0,SLOW_MA_Period,SLOW_MA_Shift,SLOW_MA_Method,SLOW_MA_Price,1); // get current candle open and close price double priceOpen = iOpen (NULL,0,0); double priceClose = iClose (NULL,0,0); long priceVolume = iVolume (NULL,0,0); // get current candle high and low values candleHigh = High[0]; candleLow = Low[0]; // adjust values to proper digit size MACDMain = NormalizeDouble(MACDMain,_Digits); MACDSignal = NormalizeDouble(MACDSignal,_Digits); FastMA = NormalizeDouble(FastMA,_Digits); SlowMA = NormalizeDouble(SlowMA,_Digits); prevFastMA = NormalizeDouble(prevFastMA,_Digits); prevSlowMA = NormalizeDouble(prevSlowMA,_Digits); priceOpen = NormalizeDouble(priceOpen,_Digits); priceClose = NormalizeDouble(priceClose,_Digits);
Additional code: Display of output on chart
ObjectCreate("Symboli", OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0); ObjectSetText("Symboli","MA Gap: "+(string)minMaGap+" ("+(string)maGapValue+") "+(string)maxMaGap+" - "+maGapFlag, 9, "Arial",Gray); ObjectSet("Symboli", OBJPROP_CORNER, WhichCorner); ObjectSet("Symboli", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 310); //left to right ObjectSet("Symboli", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 20); //top to bottom ObjectCreate("Symbol1w", OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0); ObjectSetText("Symbol1w","Candle Gap: "+(string)mincandleGap+" ("+(string)newcandleGap+") "+(string)maxcandleGap+" pips - N", 9, "Arial",Gray); ObjectSet("Symbol1w", OBJPROP_CORNER, WhichCorner); ObjectSet("Symbol1w", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 310); //left to right ObjectSet("Symbol1w", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 5); //top to bottom
Forgot to add code for output values:
maGapValue = (FastMA - SlowMA); newcandleGap = (FastMA - priceOpen);
Actual output:
Originally I used NormalizeDouble for the output including (string) but the result is the same. The same for MathAbs, MathRound, MathFloor & MathCeil.
Thanks.
Floating-point has an infinite number of decimals, it's you, not understanding floating-point and that some numbers can't be represented exactly. (like 1/10.)
Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia
See also The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
If you want to see the correct number of digits, convert it to a string with the correct/wanted accuracy.
question about decima of marketinfo() - MQL4 programming forum (2016)
William;
You did it (again). The int( .... / _Point) formula did the trick.
Thank you sir.
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Hi;
I want to perform a number of calculations that use double variables (Open[], Close[], Ma Value, iHighest, iLowest, etc.)
My problem is that no matter which conversion function I use (NormalizeDouble, MathAbs, MathRound, (int), etc.) I can not get
whole numbers (integers) on a continuous basis. Ever so often there will be a value that is a slue of digits instead of
a whole number and when that happens it throws my entire formula out of sinc.
I am using _Digits to comply with decimal positions. Any suggestions?
Thanks