error in user messages section

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I was looking for a thread i've commented in to report a documentation error and in doing so i found ... another error  😂

When navigating in the "all messages" page , page 1 has results then pages 2,3,4,5 are empty and page 6 continues on again.

tx

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos:I was looking for a thread i've commented in to report a documentation error and in doing so i found ... another error  😂

When navigating in the "all messages" page , page 1 has results then pages 2,3,4,5 are empty and page 6 continues on again.

tx

Yes, the problem has been present for more than a week now, but given that MetaQuotes has been busy with so many projects and issues, I have ignored it and patiently await it being resolved.
 
It has been fixed.
 
excellent 
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