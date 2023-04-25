error in user messages section
Lorentzos Roussos:I was looking for a thread i've commented in to report a documentation error and in doing so i found ... another error 😂Yes, the problem has been present for more than a week now, but given that MetaQuotes has been busy with so many projects and issues, I have ignored it and patiently await it being resolved.
When navigating in the "all messages" page , page 1 has results then pages 2,3,4,5 are empty and page 6 continues on again.
tx
It has been fixed.
excellent
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I was looking for a thread i've commented in to report a documentation error and in doing so i found ... another error 😂
When navigating in the "all messages" page , page 1 has results then pages 2,3,4,5 are empty and page 6 continues on again.
tx