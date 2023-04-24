Issues in blog writing

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Hi 

There are some minor issues in the blog editing ,they may be global or browser specific (ms-edge Version 112.0.1722.58 (Official build) (64-bit) ) ,but i'll report them anyway :

  • When you embed a youtube video player and you hit enter to move to the next line the embed gets deleted.
  • When you embed a code section if the last line of the code section is also the last line of the blog post you cannot write below it.

For both these occasions the solution is to type out a couple new lines then bring the cursor up and add the video or the code section.

It's a bit annoying , and if you have time look into it.

Thanks

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos: There are some minor issues in the blog editing ,they may be global or browser specific (ms-edge Version 112.0.1722.58 (Official build) (64-bit) ) ,but i'll report them anyway :

  • When you embed a youtube video player and you hit enter to move to the next line the embed gets deleted.
  • When you embed a code section if the last line of the code section is also the last line of the blog post you cannot write below it.

For both these occasions the solution is to type out a couple new lines then bring the cursor up and add the video or the code section.

It's a bit annoying , and if you have time look into it.

Those bugs (and others) also exist in part in the forum posts and it has been present for many years.

I just switch to "HTML" view, make the necessary adjustments and then switch back to "Visual" view.

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Hi 

There are some minor issues in the blog editing ,they may be global or browser specific (ms-edge Version 112.0.1722.58 (Official build) (64-bit) ) ,but i'll report them anyway :

  • When you embed a youtube video player and you hit enter to move to the next line the embed gets deleted.
  • When you embed a code section if the last line of the code section is also the last line of the blog post you cannot write below it.

For both these occasions the solution is to type out a couple new lines then bring the cursor up and add the video or the code section.

It's a bit annoying , and if you have time look into it.

Thanks

I am not sure I understand the first one ? (can't reproduce it but I tried on the forum only).

About the second one, with the years I am so accustomed to it I automatically add some empty lines and it never happens to me any more.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #: I am not sure I understand the first one ? (can't reproduce it but I tried on the forum only).

I've had the first one happen to me often (but not always), not on YouTube videos, but when I copy/paste text from other applications. The cursor jumps to the start of the "paste" instead of the end.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I've had the first one happen to me often, not on YouTube videos, but when I copy/paste text from other applications. The cursor jumps to the start of the "paste" instead of the end.

I will pay attention. Thank you.

If I can reproduce it, I will report it.

 

it's reproducible in the blogs as i believe is the most "ancient" editor and least likely to have received updates . 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

it's reproducible in the blogs as i believe is the most "ancient" editor and least likely to have received updates . 

I don't think there are several versions of the editor.

Anyway, I reproduced it now, I will report it when I have time.

 

Thank you 

Shouldn't there also be a thread or a tag that they actually come and read about issues ? i mean , its their job not yours.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Thank you 

Shouldn't there also be a thread or a tag that they actually come and read about issues ? i mean , its their job not yours.

Should also be a Service Desk 

As long as I have time and motivation, I will do it.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Should also be a Service Desk 

As long as I have time and motivation, I will do it.

Ow the desk is dealing with website issues ? did not know that . thanks

[Deleted]  
@Lorentzos Roussos #: Ow the desk is dealing with website issues ? did not know that . thanks
No! He was being sarcastic!
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