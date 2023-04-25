Auto-renewal
On 12 April 2023, I suscribed to VPS service, which was due to expire 21 April...
The subscription was supposed to auto-renew, and the relevant settings were set to reflect that.
I even received the following confirmation (note bold text): "Your VPS subscription #6462003 MT4 VaultMarkets-Live01 4330589 is valid till 2023.04.21 17:49. The service will be renewed automatically."
However, come 21st April 2023, the VPS subsciption expired.
I would like to know why this happened, and need it recitfied urgently, please.
Any assistance
The auto renewal works only if you have the necessary funds into your MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/karlmocke/accounting
Ok, I was of the assumption that the debit card details (that I provided for the initial payment) would be used again for the renewal, like a debit order?
This about having sufficient funds on MQL5 account was not explained to me.
How can I rectify this situation?
Ok, I was of the assumption that the debit card details (that I provided for the initial payment) would be used again for the renewal, like a debit order?
This about having sufficient funds on MQL5 account was not explained to me.
How can I rectify this situation?
Deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/karlmocke/accounting/choosein
This is explained upon reigstering your MQL5 VPS subscription.
Hi
I have depositted the necessary funds ($15) into my MQL5 account.
However, when I try to register the VPS via the broker MT4 platform, I get the following message below.
Is that anything you can help with or advise perhaps?
Hi
I have depositted the necessary funds ($15) into my MQL5 account.
However, when I try to register the VPS via the broker MT4 platform, I get the following message below.
Is that anything you can help with or advise perhaps?
Try again later and maybe a server will be available then.
Ok, I just tried and its up and running now - Thanks very much !
Does one have to top up all the time?
Does one's debit card not automatically get debited monthly?
Ok, I just tried and its up and running now - Thanks very much !
Does one have to top up all the time?
Does one's debit card not automatically get debited monthly?
No, your debit or credit card will not be debited automatically, you have to deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account, to be able to auto-renew your MQL5 VPS subscription.
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On 12 April 2023, I suscribed to VPS service, which was due to expire 21 April...
The subscription was supposed to auto-renew, and the relevant settings were set to reflect that.
I even received the following confirmation (note bold text): "Your VPS subscription #6462003 MT4 VaultMarkets-Live01 4330589 is valid till 2023.04.21 17:49. The service will be renewed automatically."
However, come 21st April 2023, the VPS subsciption expired.
I would like to know why this happened, and need it recitfied urgently, please.
Any assistance