Scripts: Multi SellLimitOrders & Multi SellStopOrders
Hello friends!
Does this indicator show the exact time to enter the trade, if so, would it be for the same candle or the next candle?
Kind regards, Lucas
Auto-translated by moderator. On the English forum, please write in English. Either use the automatic translation tool, or post in one of the other language forums.
Hello friends!
Does this indicator show the exact time to enter the trade, if so, would it be for the same candle or the next candle?
Kind regards, Lucas
Auto-translated by moderator. On the English forum, please write in English. Either use the automatic translation tool, or post in one of the other language forums.
Hello Lucas, this is not an indicator but a script file to help you open multiple trades in milliseconds when your rules of entering trade is met.
hi all,
anyone know to separated the entry by 5pips or 10pips...just now its goes to same price when i put 5 no sell/buy limit
hi all,
anyone know to separated the entry by 5pips or 10pips...just now its goes to same price when i put 5 no sell/buy limit
I can develop such script file but you have to create freelance job and allow me to bid. Thank you.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Multi SellLimitOrders & Multi SellStopOrders:
Multi Selllimit and Sellstop orders are script files that enable traders to place multiple orders with ease. These orders allow traders to enter the market at a specific price level, or at a specified number of pips away from the current market price, with stop-loss and take-profit levels. By default, the pips value is set to 400, which means the trade will be placed 400 pips away from the current market price for a 5-digit broker. Moreover, the multi Selllimit and Sellstop orders offer traders the flexibility to customize their trading strategies. Traders can set the stop-loss level to zero if they do not use stop-loss, and can choose between a target price or a pip-based entry. This level of flexibility allows traders to tailor their trading strategies to their specific needs, which can result in better trading outcomes.
Author: Daniel Opoku