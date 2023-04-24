Error Code 6 while creating new order - How to fix
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
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6
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ERR_NO_CONNECTION
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No connection with trade server
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Hello,
I'm getting the following error 6 in my code while creating a new order.
What does the error mean and how can I fix it?
Cheers,
Eashan