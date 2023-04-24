Error Code 6 while creating new order - How to fix

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Hello,

I'm getting the following error 6 in my code while creating a new order.

What does the error mean and how can I fix it?

Error 6


Cheers,
Eashan

[Deleted]  

Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference

6

ERR_NO_CONNECTION

No connection with trade server
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