Trend line description

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Hi Guys 

Does any one know how to change location of Trend line description ? 

Normally is anchor to the beginning of the line. 

Can't find any thing in docs about it. 

https://docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_trend

OBJ_TREND - Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
OBJ_TREND - Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
OBJ_TREND - Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
[Deleted]  
emgasuk: Does any one know how to change location of trade line description? Normally is anchor to the begining of the line. Can't find any thing in docs about it. https://docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_trend

I don't think it's possible to change it. It seems to always be associated with the first anchor point and it's orientation.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I don't think it's possible to change it. It seems to always be associated with the first anchor point and it's orientation.


Do you know any other way to deal with it, when I create object and set string or text is no metter as I can't change location of that text in this object. Maybe shell I create text object, get x and y of that trendline and then anchor text whenever I like near the line ?? 

[Deleted]  
emgasuk #: Do you know any other way to deal with it, when I create object and set string or text is no metter as I can't change location of that text in this object. Maybe shell I create text object, get x and y of that trendline and then anchor text whenever I like near the line ?? 

Yes, I supposed that is an option, but it will be quite CPU intensive, because, every time the chart shifts position or changes scale, you would need to update the X,Y coordinates of all those objects.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Yes, I supposed that is an option, but it will be quite CPU intensive, because, every time the chart shifts position or changes scale, you would need to update the X,Y coordinates of all those objects.

Work it out, not sure if that is the right way, but works. I used TextCreate() method, anchor point is time and price, one of the parameter is anchor type. 

bool TextCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID 
                const string            name="Text",              // object name 
                const int               sub_window=0,             // subwindow index 
                datetime                time=0,                   // anchor point time 
                double                  price=0,                  // anchor point price 
                const string            text="Text",              // the text itself 
                const string            font="Arial",             // font 
                const int               font_size=10,             // font size 
                const color             clr=clrRed,               // color 
                const double            angle=0.0,                // text slope 
                const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // anchor type 
                const bool              back=false,               // in the background 
                const bool              selection=false,          // highlight to move 
                const bool              hidden=true,              // hidden in the object list 
                const long              z_order=0)                // priority for mouse click 
  { 

//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- create Text object 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_TEXT,sub_window,time,price)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to create \"Text\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- set the text 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); 
//--- set text font 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); 
//--- set font size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); 
//--- set the slope angle of the text 
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle); 
//--- set anchor type 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); 
//--- set color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); 
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the object by mouse 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); 
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); 
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  }
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