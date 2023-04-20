MT5 FTP Problem
Kaan Caliskan: Hello. I have enabled ftp streaming on Metatrader 5, but this is the content of the file uploaded to the server. But when I download the report locally, there is no problem. Does anyone have any idea about the solution to this problem?That is a Unicode file (and it seems to have a BOM too, so it is probably UTF-16), but you are opening/viewing it as simple ASCII text.
Fernando Carreiro #:
Bu bir Unicode dosyasıdır (ve onun da bir BOM'u var gibi görünüyor, bu yüzden muhtemelen UTF-16), ancak onu basit ASCII metni olarak açıyorsunuz/görünüyorsunuz.
Bu bir Unicode dosyasıdır (ve onun da bir BOM'u var gibi görünüyor, bu yüzden muhtemelen UTF-16), ancak onu basit ASCII metni olarak açıyorsunuz/görünüyorsunuz.
Yes, but all I do is enter the ftp information to upload this html file to the server. It is very strange that the file going to the server has this problem but the file downloaded locally does not.
Kaan Caliskan #: Yes, but all I do is enter the ftp information to upload this html file to the server. It is very strange that the file going to the server has this problem but the file downloaded locally does not.
The problem is that you are not downloading the file properly from your FTP server or you are not opening/viewing the file properly.
A UTF-16 file or a Unicode file with BOM has to be treated as a "binary" file and not a "text" file.
If you download it from the FTP server as a "text" file, you will damage the file. A Unicode file needs to be treated as a "binary" file when downloading/uploading to a FTP server.
Set your FTP server and client, to handle the file as binary by default.
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Hello.
I have enabled ftp streaming on Metatrader 5, but this is the content of the file uploaded to the server. But when I download the report locally, there is no problem. Does anyone have any idea about the solution to this problem?