Change color of Trend Line for Closed positions.
As far as I know, it is predetermined and hard-coded on the platform. There may be some indirect non-documented way to change it but I am unaware.
However, thinking about it, maybe one could write a MQL program to monitor charts for such graphical objects and alter their appearance for you. It's not ideal, but it is a possibility.
As far as I know, it is predetermined and hard-coded on the platform. There may be some indirect non-documented way to change it but I am unaware.
However, thinking about it, maybe one could write a MQL program to monitor charts for such graphical objects and alter their appearance for you. It's not ideal, but it is a possibility.
Any way to change the settings in some file in data folder?
Hello,
Is there a way to change the color of trendline plotted for closed positions.
Mine is Blue on black background for Long positions. I can barely see it.
And dark Red for Short positions.
I want these lines to be Yellow so I can easily see them.
And if possible, change the width to 3.
Suggestions welcome.
Thank you.
first find the function which triggers when a position is closed
then simply find object if it exists
If(ObjectFind(ChartID(),"trendline_name")!=-1) { //Get Anchor points and Time double your_price,your_price2; long time1,time2; ObjectGetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PRICE,your_price,0); ObjectGetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_PRICE,your_price2,1); //get time.... //delete trendline ObjectDelete(0,"trendline_name"); //redraw it if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_TREND,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create a trend line! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //set color or width ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); }
then update it / force redraw
this is manually typed code for example, may not compile
first find the function which triggers when a position is closed
then simply find object if it exists
then update it / force redraw
this is manually typed code for example, may not compile
Thanks. My EA is opening and closing the position using this function.
I use clrGold, but it has no effect.
Are these color parameters not supposed to draw the correct color of trendline?
OrderSend(symbol,cmd,lot_size,price,INT_MAX,0,0,"",0,0,clrGold); OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,INT_MAX,clrGold);
Thanks. My EA is opening and closing the position using this function.
I use clrGold, but it has no effect.
Are these color parameters not supposed to draw the correct color of trendline?
When OrderClose is called, below that you have to place code and it may work, Kindly read documentation for more info
When OrderClose is called, below that you have to place code and it may work, Kindly read documentation for more info
I think there’s a misunderstanding.
Sorry I thought it was for MT5, I do not have any idea about MT4 as I have never coded something for it.
This thread has been moved to the MT4/mql4 section on the forum.
In future please post in the correct section.
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Hello,
Is there a way to change the color of trendline plotted for closed positions.
Mine is Blue on black background for Long positions. I can barely see it.
And dark Red for Short positions.
I want these lines to be Yellow so I can easily see them.
And if possible, change the width to 3.
Suggestions welcome.
Thank you.