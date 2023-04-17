Scrolling Dialog, Is this possible?
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Is this possible?
What I want to implement is a dialog, with a constant size similar to "B", where I can scroll to see other options like in the Dialog such as "C". The problem is attaching an object, to an area greater than the client Height, you get "C". I felt maybe I could extend the ClientArea using a pointer to the client panel, but that did not work as intended. Decided to create a scroll panel, that would be the size of the objects I need, attached to the dialog, this gave "A", but like you would have imagined, this comes with his own challenges. So please, if you have experience in creating something similar, What would be the best way to implement this?
Thanks.