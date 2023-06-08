Demo version of EA provided mql5.com market not able to write files. - page 2

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Thank you Fernando

Indeed, there is a restriction on the use of OnTesterDeinit in DEMO versions of products.

There is a corresponding message in the tester log: 

2023.04.20 18:13:18.361 Tester OnTesterInit, OnTesterPass and OnTesterDeinit skipped because 'BugNoFileWrittenDemo' is a demo version
[Deleted]  
Julian Jaeger #: Attached the optimization log. I just noticed a line that I have overlooked so far:

" Tester OnTesterInit, OnTesterPass and OnTesterDeinit skipped because 'BugNoFilesWritten' is a demo version ".

When OnTesterDeinit is skipped, then obviously the code can not work. But now I wonder what is the point in limiting demo versions to such a degree?. A potential customer cannot fully test an EA without OnTesterInit, OnTesterPass and OnTesterDeinit.

Where does that message appear (which log)? I don't have it.

EDIT: Fount it! It's in the main Strategy Tester Journal log.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Where does that message appear (which log)? I don't have it.

EDIT: Fount it!

In the Journal of the strategy tester. 

 
But why does such a restriction exist in the first place?
 

We will think about this restriction

[Deleted]  
@Ilyas #: Thank you Fernando. Indeed, there is a restriction on the use of OnTesterDeinit in DEMO versions of products. There is a corresponding message in the tester log:

Thank you for the update! Now we know! I guess, a potential buyer will be limited in the kind of optimisation tests they can do to evaluate a potential product.

 
Ilyas #:

We will think about this restriction

Thanks.

 
Ilyas #:

We will think about this restriction

will be removed
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