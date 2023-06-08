Demo version of EA provided mql5.com market not able to write files. - page 2
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Thank you Fernando
Indeed, there is a restriction on the use of OnTesterDeinit in DEMO versions of products.
There is a corresponding message in the tester log:
" Tester OnTesterInit, OnTesterPass and OnTesterDeinit skipped because 'BugNoFilesWritten' is a demo version ".
When OnTesterDeinit is skipped, then obviously the code can not work. But now I wonder what is the point in limiting demo versions to such a degree?. A potential customer cannot fully test an EA without OnTesterInit, OnTesterPass and OnTesterDeinit.
Where does that message appear (which log)? I don't have it.
EDIT: Fount it! It's in the main Strategy Tester Journal log.
Where does that message appear (which log)? I don't have it.
EDIT: Fount it!
We will think about this restriction
Thank you for the update! Now we know! I guess, a potential buyer will be limited in the kind of optimisation tests they can do to evaluate a potential product.
We will think about this restriction
Thanks.
We will think about this restriction