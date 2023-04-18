I have a problem in writing the function, please help me.
mohsssen eze: hi friends I have a problem writing my expert advisor in mql4. The expert that I wrote contains three buffers of external indicators and I want it to wait whenever buffers one and three exceed zero until only the second buffer exceeds zero in the next candlesticks, and if it is positive, it waits until only the first buffer exceeds zero in the next candlesticks. should exceed zero and open a buy position whenever the third condition occurs. Please correct this function for me:
Attach your code using the code button if you need help
Please EDIT your post and use the CODE button when you insert code.
Fernando Carreiro #:Please EDIT your post and use the CODE button when you insert code.This is part of the ea. Thank you 🙏🏻😊
Files:
part_of_the_ea.mq4 2 kb
mohsssen eze #: This is part of the ea. Thank you 🙏🏻😊
If you want help you need to show the code, properly formatted, as requested by Fernando.
Attaching the mq4 is fine, but very few people will take the time to download it and check it. Me neither.
@Alain Verleyen #: You are very patient and kind to do soThe OP made an effort to attach the file. It was not ideal, but I still considered it an effort on their part, so I met them half-way by editing it.
Fernando Carreiro #:And now he created a new topic...
The OP made an effort to attach the file. It was not ideal, but I still considered it an effort on their part, so I met them half-way by editing it.
The OP made an effort to attach the file. It was not ideal, but I still considered it an effort on their part, so I met them half-way by editing it.
A function with three consecutive conditions
- 2023.04.15
- www.mql5.com
hi friends I have a problem writing my expert advisor in mql4...
@mohsssen eze, please don't double post. I have removed your other thread.
Is the answer to my question really so difficult for programmers that they don't have the ability to solve it?🤦🏻♂️
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hi friends I have a problem writing my expert advisor in mql4. The expert that I wrote contains three buffers of external indicators and I want it to wait whenever buffers one and three exceed zero until only the second buffer exceeds zero in the next candlesticks, and if it is positive, it waits until only the first buffer exceeds zero in the next candlesticks. should exceed zero and open a buy position whenever the third condition occurs. Please correct this function for me: