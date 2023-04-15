strange sign
does anyone know why it suddenly appears like this?
Did you fall asleep on your keyboard?
Umar Ismail:
does anyone know why it suddenly appears like this?
does anyone know why it suddenly appears like this?
Are you using a Microsoft wireless keyboard?
I had the same issue, changed Keyboard, problem disappeared.
Umar Ismail:
does anyone know why it suddenly appears like this?
does anyone know why it suddenly appears like this?
its because you may have pressed shortcut of hindi character उ
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register