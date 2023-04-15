strange sign

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does anyone know why it suddenly appears like this?

 
Did you fall asleep on your keyboard?
 
Umar Ismail:
does anyone know why it suddenly appears like this?

Are you using a Microsoft wireless keyboard?

I had the same issue, changed Keyboard, problem disappeared.



[Deleted]  
Umar Ismail:
does anyone know why it suddenly appears like this?

its because you may have pressed shortcut of hindi character उ

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