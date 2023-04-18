metatrader build 1371
hello friends how is download metatrader build 1371 someone can share with me link thank
MT4?
The MT4 should be downloaded from the broker's website with the build proposed by your broker for that.
The MT4 should be downloaded from the broker's website with the build proposed by your broker for that.
Please don't post randomly in any section. Your question is not related to the section you posted.
MT4/mql4 has it's own section on the forum.
I have moved your topic to the correct section, please don't create another topic.
Fernando Carreiro #:
Please don't post randomly in any section. Your question is not related to the section you posted.
Please don't post randomly in any section. Your question is not related to the section you posted.
MT4/mql4 has it's own section on the forum.
I have moved your topic to the correct section, please don't create another topic.
Thank you sir.sorry wrong section posted this
Serge Golubev thank. my problem solved
i use old version Mata trader mt4 it's not have 28 pair all symbol possible recover it?
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