Trouble with Leverage Setting
1:1 in the strategy tester settings is the global leverage, you can still have symbol's specific settings.
Check the symbol's margin settings.
Alain Verleyen #:
Check the symbol's margin settings.
1:1 in the strategy tester settings is the global leverage, you can still have symbol's specific settings.
Check the symbol's margin settings.
Gotcha, thanks, it looks like margin for #SOXX was .2 which is why I was getting that level. Is there any way to change that level for the strategy tester or do I have to create a custom symbol?
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Hello, when using Strategy Tester, my leverage shows the correct amount selected, but it doesn't seem to apply.
Leverage states 1:1 when tester is launched.
For 212 lots @ $47, thats around $10k and margin should reflect that with 1:1. Looks like its showing 5:1 for some reason.