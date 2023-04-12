Trouble with Leverage Setting

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Hello, when using Strategy Tester, my leverage shows the correct amount selected, but it doesn't seem to apply. 

Leverage states 1:1 when tester is launched.


For 212 lots @ $47, thats around $10k and margin should reflect that with 1:1.  Looks like its showing 5:1 for some reason.

 

1:1 in the strategy tester settings is the global leverage, you can still have symbol's specific settings.

Check the symbol's margin settings.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

1:1 in the strategy tester settings is the global leverage, you can still have symbol's specific settings.

Check the symbol's margin settings.

Gotcha, thanks, it looks like margin for #SOXX was .2 which is why I was getting that level. Is there any way to change that level for the strategy tester or do I have to create a custom symbol?

 
Michael Maher #:

Gotcha, thanks, it looks like margin for #SOXX was .2 which is why I was getting that level. Is there any way to change that level for the strategy tester or do I have to create a custom symbol?

Customize the settings

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