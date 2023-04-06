McRobert Indicator for MT5 or Tradingview

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is there a McRobert Indicator for MT5 or Tradingview ? 


i chanced upon this indicator, McRobert indicator MT4.in this indicator, i have 2 MAs , 12 and 26. Once the 12MA crosses above the 26MA, the candles are all green. 

Once 12MA crosses below 26MA , the candles become all red. 

Have you guys seen a similar one for MT5 or Tradingview ? Thanks. 


 

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