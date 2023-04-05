loading this thing

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so, i loaded a new account, how do I bring my T/A into this new account when there is nothing in my "purchased" tab? in fact, at this point, it's only a "downloads" tab
 
robatrader:
so, i loaded a new account, how do I bring my T/A into this new account when there is nothing in my "purchased" tab? in fact, at this point, it's only a "downloads" tab

Login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, with your robatrader login and you will find your purchases in the purchased part of your Market tab in MT4 and under Puschases, in the Navigator window in MT5.





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