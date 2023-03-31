Who have experience to use python to make EA
python EA can also use in strategy tester
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Today I see that .py file can just be an EA run in the MT5 chart. show as picture:
Which means the program a strategy will be more fast and easy in the future.
But there should be an EA framework in python, is there already one?