Who have experience to use python to make EA

New comment
 

Today I see that .py file can just be an EA run in the MT5 chart. show as picture:


Which means the program a strategy will be more fast and easy in the future.

But there should be an EA framework in python, is there already one?

 

python EA can also use in strategy tester

[Deleted]  
Si Jun Tan #: python EA can also use in strategy tester
No, Python scripts cannot be tested in the Strategy Tester.
New comment