Canvas information panel which loads text fast - page 2
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This is a problem with build 3672. Almost all libraries stopped compiling.
Everything will be fixed in the next build.
By the way, the latest version of iCanvas is 1.49
oh ok thanks for info
This is a problem with build 3672. Almost all libraries stopped compiling.
Everything will be fixed in the next build.
By the way, the latest version of iCanvas is 1.49
Hello, now its working on build 3674 but tooltips on candlesticks which shows OHLC is not working and some objects are not selectable when i double click them. This only happens when i include iCanvas.mqh when i remove it, everything works fine.
You need to understand that the Canvas is also an object, and in the case of iCanvas, the Canvas instance occupies the entire window. By default, it is located above the chart, so it is obvious that this object closes the rest, including the bars of the chart.
But you can set Canvas.SetBack(true) in OnInit to position the Canvas object under the chart.
If you need the Canvas to be above the chart and at the same time tooltips work for objects located under the Canvas, then you need to independently implement the event model for tooltips, including this can be done on the Canvas itself, which gives more flexibility and opportunities.
For example:
You need to understand that the Canvas is also an object, and in the case of iCanvas, the Canvas instance occupies the entire window. By default, it is located above the chart, so it is obvious that this object closes the rest, including the bars of the chart.
But you can set Canvas.SetBack(true) in OnInit to position the Canvas object under the chart.
If you need the Canvas to be above the chart and at the same time tooltips work for objects located under the Canvas, then you need to independently implement the event model for tooltips, including this can be done on the Canvas itself, which gives more flexibility and opportunities.
For example:
Awesome. Thanks for info.