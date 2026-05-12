Discussion of article "Creating a comprehensive Owl trading strategy"
Where are the results of testing the strategy on the sold indicator?
It's all pretty on the graph, like a ladder. Otherwise, it's a drain. So why the test?
Check out the weekly trade reviews for the Owl Smart Levels strategy.
Обзор сделок стратегии Owl Smart Levels c 20 по 24 февраля 2023
- www.mql5.com
Сегодня я представляю Вам обзор сделок, совершенных по стратегии Owl – умные уровни по валютным парам EURUSD, GBPUSD и AUDUSD за неделю с 20 по 24 февраля 2023 года. Торговая система Owl |
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Can this strategy be applied on older timeframes? For example, the main H4, then the older ones should be taken H16 and H64 (can they be added to MT4 somehow?). Or can I use H4-D-W?
Hi blogger, I am getting this when I call your Valable_ZigZag_Base indicator to create an EA, can you help me with this error? The zigzag indicator that comes with MT5 is working fine for me when I call it.
Chacha Ian Maroa #:
This man influenced my decision to join algorithmic trading. It is a funny experience.
You are currently communicating with a scammer, not the real account owner. For everyone else reading this: please be careful with Telegram contacts from comments — fake accounts and impersonators are very common now.
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New article Creating a comprehensive Owl trading strategy has been published:
My strategy is based on the classic trading fundamentals and the refinement of indicators that are widely used in all types of markets. This is a ready-made tool allowing you to follow the proposed new profitable trading strategy.
Initially, it is sufficient to lay down minimal risks for a series of 10 losing trades and for an amount not exceeding 15% of the deposit. The probability would seem small, but we should never forget about possible market crashes, sudden corrections or sharp gap-like growth. Many traders do not take into account the possibility of a long series of losing trades, while this is precisely one of the main reasons why they eventually lose their entire deposit. Therefore, the amount of the deposit should be sufficient to overcome the drawdown. This does not mean that the deposit should be huge. Instead, it means that there is a certain ratio of the size of the deposit and the volume of the trading lot.
To get out of the drawdown, you can try to gradually slightly increase the order sizes when the market movement becomes clear, because the probability that the next trade will be profitable increases with each losing trade.
Fig. 13. Money management rules
The Owl strategy has a rate of return at least 2 times higher than the rate of objective losses. Therefore, even with a quantitative ratio of profitable trades to unprofitable trades as 1:3, it allows the trader to remain profitable and preserve the deposit. At the same time, it is important to understand that the risk management system still remains primary for those who enter the market with the Owl strategy.
Author: Sergey Ermolov