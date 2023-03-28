finding of the month ...

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Soewono Effendi:

I can agree that crises are cyclical, but it is impossible to draw even a rough pattern. Cycles are like an accordion, sometimes expanding and sometimes contracting.

There is nothing to prevent a supposedly stable cycle from bursting a bubble, a bank failure, a war, etc., and the whole pattern becomes useless.

According to this pattern 2007/2008 was stable and remember what happened with Lehman Brothers. I could I could go on giving examples that would dismantle this absurd cyclical pattern.

I'm sorry to say this, but this is a typical cyclical pattern for novices.

If something like this had a modicum of credibility we would all be millionaires. Think about it.

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